Japan to set up a JPY12 trln safety net to offer capital to firms hit by coronavirus – Nikkei

The Nikkei Asian Review, a Japanese daily, reported on Friday, Japan’s government is considering setting up a 12 trillion yen safety net to offer capital to firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The paper further mentioned, “the Development Bank of Japan and public-private funds would act to support both large companies and small-and-medium-sized enterprises quickly through subordinated loans and stock acquisition,” as cited by Reuters.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor H. Kuroda are currently in a meeting to discuss the pandemic response.
