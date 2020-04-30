Japan to secure $9.3bn in capital for coronavirus-threatened SMEs - Nikkei

The Nikkei Asian Review carried a story on Thursday, citing that the Japanese government will create a private-public fund with up to JPY1 trillion ($9.3 billion) set aside for capital injection against small and midsize firms (SMEs).

The government will aim to create a fund in May to help prevent bankruptcies of firms critical to regional economies and jobs, the news outlet added.

Market reaction

The yen markets are virtually unaffected by the latest headlines, as USD/JPY continues to range between 106.50-106.70 so far this Thursday.