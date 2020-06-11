Japan to restart business trips from four countries this summer – Yomiuri

According to a story carried by the Yomiuri daily on Thursday, the Japanese government is considering restarting partial business travel from four countries on a daily basis, as early as this summer.

Further details

“Business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand to restart as early this summer, easing an entry ban to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.”

“Up to 250 business travelers, a day will most likely be allowed into Japan from the four countries.”

“Prospective visitors will be required to submit a document ahead of their trips to Japan showing they are not infected and will be asked to go through a PCR, or polymerase chain reaction test, upon entry.”

Market reaction

The Japanese currency is looking to extend the fresh bid-wave on the above headlines, driving USD/JPY lower to test the daily lows at 106.90. The spot is down 0.15% on the day.