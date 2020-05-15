Japan to lift State of Emergency in 39 prefectures, not in Tokyo

According to reports from the Japanese media, the government is expected to lift the State of Emergency in 39 prefectures, except in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe announced, “State of Emergency to remain in eight prefectures, including Osaka, Tokyo,” adding that they “won't wait until the end of the month to lift restrictions in remaining prefectures.”

USD/JPY directionless in Asia

USD/JPY is trying hard to defend the bids on the 107 handle, as a turnaround in market sentiment, following mixed Chinese data and fears over second-wave of the virus, weighs. The spot, currently, trades at 107.20, modestly flat on the day.