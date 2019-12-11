Japan to give tax breaks to corporate investment in start-ups from next fiscal year

The Japanese government has decided to give 25% tax breaks to corporate investment in start-ups from next fiscal year, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax chief Amari said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

The JPY seems to have gathered some strength on this announcement. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was trading at 108.65, losing 0.06% on a daily basis. Nevertheless, this move is unlikely to gain momentum amid the thin trading conditions ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcements later in the day.