Japan to extend visa restrictions by another month – Yomiuri

The Japanese media outlet, Yomiuri, reported on Friday, the government is considering extending the visa restrictions by another month.

This comes despite the encouraging news that the authorities are looking to lift its State of Emergency order on Tokyo from today.

On Thursday, it was reported that the government is considering restarting partial business travel from four countries on a daily basis, as early as this summer.

USD/JPY off lows but below 107.00

USD/JPY has bounced-off monthly lows at 106.58 and looks to test the 107 handle, as the unabated US dollar buying across the board continues to offer support to the bulls.

It remains to be seen, however, how far the rebound could sustain, given the risk-off action in the global equities.