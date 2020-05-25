Japan is set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other prefectures, which are still on alert, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. The decision to life alert comes after seven weeks of economic restrictions put in place to contain the virus outbreak.

While restrictions are being lifted, the second-wave fears still persist. The uncertain new normal could complicate the economic recovery.

Japan has recorded over 16,000 infections and 800 deaths since the pandemic began but has avoided devastation seen in the US, Italy, and some other nations.