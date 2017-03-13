Skip to main content
Japan Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) increased to 0% in January from previous -0.4%
7 minutes ago
Commodities: Mixed performance - ANZ
13 minutes ago
GBP: Downside momentum was fading - BBH
16 minutes ago
USD/JPY consolidates the downside below 115, Fed/BOJ eyed
18 minutes ago
NZD/USD: Further downside potential to the 0.6800-0.6860 area - Westpac
19 minutes ago
Oil: Pulled down by over production - BBH
23 minutes ago
Moody's: China's sustained capital outflows to challenge exchange rate stability
48 minutes ago
China state researcher: Risk of a steep slide in the economy has reduced
03:43 GMT
Sources: Wrong for markets to start factoring in an early BOJ rate hike - RTRS
03:25 GMT
GBP/USD regains bids amid weaker USD, Brexit weighs
03:18 GMT
USD/NOK SMA cross argues move higher
03:03 GMT
EUR/USD is well bid in Asia, eyes yield spread
02:58 GMT
Australia’s Morrison: Biggest worry about economy is low wage growth
02:56 GMT
AUD/USD extends post-NFP gains above 0.7560, will it sustain?
02:52 GMT
"Libya oil output said to drop" by about 80,000 bpd over past 10 days – BBG
02:24 GMT
Mnuchin to communicate zero tolerance policy against currency devaluation
02:20 GMT
NDRC’s Ning on China’s industrial production data
02:15 GMT
US Oil trades below 200-DMA, extends four-day losing streak
02:02 GMT
Nonfarm payrolls aftermath: stocks rallied, yields lower - BBH
01:53 GMT
NZD/USD: sell on any rallies - ANZ
01:45 GMT
