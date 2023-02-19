Japan strongly condemns North Korea missile launch

Early Monday morning in Asia, Japan criticises North Korea’s ballistic missile testing as the hermit kingdom fired two such missiles.
While giving the updates on North Korea’s missile testing, Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles on Monday morning, per Jiji News.
Japan’s NHK added that all North Korean missiles appear to have landed outside Japan's EEZ.
On the same line, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on Monday whether to use the Pacific Ocean as its "shooting range" depends on the United States, after firing what appears to be yet another ballistic missile off its east coast, reported Reuters.
Market sentiment weakens
Although geopolitical fears from North Korea aren’t new, the same joins the US-China tussles to weigh on the sentiment amid a sluggish start to the week, amid the US and Canadian holiday. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the previous day’s pullback from a multi-day top and weighs on the EUR/USD.
Also read: EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0700 ahead of Eurozone PMIs, Fed Minutes
