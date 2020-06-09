Japan: Severe contraction expected in Q2 – UOB

According to Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew, the Japanese economy is expected to contract further in the second quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Key Quotes
“Japan’s 1Q 2020 GDP remained in contraction but it was revised to a smaller -0.6% q/q (-2.2% annualized rate) in 1Q… and an improvement from the 1st preliminary estimate of -0.9% q/q (-3.4% annualized rate).”
“The main factor for the 1Q upward revision was the surprise turnaround in business spending/capital expenditure (capex) which recorded a 1.9% q/q increase (instead of the preliminary estimate of -0.5% q/q) even as other major GDP segments (including private consumption, public demand, net exports and private inventories) continued to decline, contributing to the 1Q weakness.”
“Despite the more benign 1Q decline, Japan’s outlook has definitely worsened in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain the spread, and we see Japan facing significant challenges due to the virus impact, on both trade and the domestic economy.”
“The real test of the severity of the COVID-19 driven GDP contraction will be in 2Q 2020. We expect the 2Q contraction to be more severe, at -5% q/q (-18.6% annualized rate). This is slightly worse than the sharpest contraction Japan experienced during the great recession in 2008/2009 (at -4.8% q/q, -17.8% annualized rate in 1Q 2009) while some polls expect the contraction to exceed 20%, potentially the worst decline on record.”
“While the copious amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus will help cushion the economic fallout (including the latest US$1.1 trillion second extra budget to be tabled at the Japan Diet this week), we believe it is inevitable Japan will enter a full recession this year. Based on the significant downgrade in the 2Q outlook, we expect Japan full-year GDP to contract by 5.5% in 2020 (from +0.7% in 2019).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovering as equities stabilise
EUR/USD is trading back around 1.1300, neutral for the day. German and French figures disappointed. Caution prevails ahead of the Fed’s decision this Wednesday. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.