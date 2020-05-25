Japan said to start giving out travel vouchers from end-July – Jiji

The Japanese media outlet, Jiji Press, reported on Monday, Japan’s government is considering starting to give out travel vouchers from end-July.

Travel between prefectures, however, is not encouraged until May 31, Jiji reported.

This comes after foreign visitors to the country fell by 99.9% YoY in April.

Earlier today, the Nikkei Asian Review cited that Japan is set to lift the State of Emergency in Tokyo and four other prefectures, which are still on alert.

USD/JPY remains capped below 107.80

Amid broad dollar strength, risk-off markets and thin liquidity, USD/JPY bulls struggle to extend the move higher above 107.80. The spot trades 0.10% higher at 107.71, at the time of writing.