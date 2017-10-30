Japan said to set FY budget to about JPY 98 tln– Nikkei

Japan said to set FY budget to about JPY 98 tln– NikkeiBy Dhwani Mehta
The Nikkei Asian Review reported earlier on the day that the Japanese government is considering to set the FY budget to about JPY 98 trillion.
Separately, headlines crossed the wires from Kyodo news agency, citing that the Japanese PM Abe plans to reappoint all the Cabinet members.
