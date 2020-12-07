Japan Q3 GDP better than expected at 5.3% vs pre 5%

Japan revised real Gross Domestic Product arrived at +5.3% QoQ (vs prelim +5.0%, Reuters poll +5.0%).

GDP Annualised sa (QoQ) Q3f: 22.9% (est 21.4%, prev 21.4%).

GDP Nominal sa (QoQ) Q3f: 5.5% (est 5.2%, prev 5.2%).

USD/JPY is consolidated around 104.00 the figure with little reaction to the data, printing a fresh low for the session at 103.95.

However, bears may struggle to settle below the 104 point of control in an environment where the US dollar index, DXY, is attempting a comeback:

Description Gross Domestic Product

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.