Japan: Q2 sees final demand-driven acceleration - BNPP

Japan: Q2 sees final demand-driven acceleration - BNPPBy Sandeep Kanihama
Solid consumption and capex, coupled with public investment and inventory, should drive Japan’s annualised growth of 2.7% in Q2, according to analysts at BNP Paribas.
Key Quotes
“The preliminary (first estimate) GDP report for Q2 2017 (due out on 14 August) should show that real GDP accelerated to 0.7% q/q (2.7% annualised) from 0.3% in Q1 (1.0% annualised). The rise reflects a large positive contribution from inventory and the government’s increased fiscal spending. The report will confirm that, while overseas demand has paused in its robust recovery, Japan continues to expand above trend thanks to the strength of private final demand, as private consumption and capital investment are both growing.”
“Exports contracted for the first time in a year, but there are signs that the source of the weakness, electrical machinery, could shortly see improved exports and production.”
“Thanks to the global recovery and domestic public investment, we expect Japan’s economic outperformance to continue for the time being.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.