Japan Q2 real GDP -7.9% QoQ (prelim -7.8%, Reuters poll -8.1%)

According to Reuters reporting the Cabinet Office, Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8% contraction, revised data showed.

Key notes

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for a 28.6% contraction in a Reuters poll.

Revised real GDP -7.9% QoQ (prelim -7.8%, reuters poll -8.1%).

Revised real GDP annualised -28.1% (prelim -27.8%, poll -28.6%).

Revised capex -4.7% QoQ (prelim -1.5%, poll -3.1%).

Revised private consumption -7.9% QoQ (prelim -8.2%).

Revised net external demand contribution to GDP -3.0 pct points (prelim -3.0 pct points).

Revised domestic demand contribution -4.9 pct points (prelim -4.8 pct points).

USD/JPY update

Yen was not changed on the data.

Description of GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.