Japan PM Suga: Won't comment on FX levels

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga declined to comments on the exchange rate value in a statement on Friday.

He said that FX stability is extremely important.

Market reaction

The comments from Japanese policy makers are well anticipated, especially after the steep rise in the yen overnight, mainly due to the sell-off in the US dollar across its main peer.

Appreciation of the yen remains a major concern for the authorities, as it affects Japan’s export competitiveness.

USD/JPY was last seen trading at 103.61, close to seven-month lows of 103.44 reached Thursday amid US election concerns.