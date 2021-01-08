Japan PM Suga: Will consider expanding coronavirus state of emergency if needed

The government will check with other prefectures if the state of emergency should be extended to those areas, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The authorities of Osaka and Aichi prefectures are expected to request for a emergency declaration as infections surge, Reuters reports.

On Thursday, PM Suga declared state of emergency for Tokyo and its three adjacent areas – Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

This came after Tokyo reported 2,447 on Thursday from a record of 1,591 the previous day.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is consolidating just under the 104 level, posting 0.09% gains on a daily basis, as the bulls cheer the US Treasury yields rally-driven strength in the greenback.