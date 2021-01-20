Japan PM Suga: To decide based on jobs situation whether to extend special employment support

The government will decide based on the jobs situation as to whether to extend special employment support beyond March, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“No need to amend 3rd extra budget already compiled to fund coronavirus steps.“

“Will proceed with preparation to hold Olympics in close cooperation with Tokyo and IOC.”

“Have confirmed close cooperation with the US and other nations to solve North Korea abduction issue.”

USD/JPY in lows

USD/JPY remains pressured near-daily lows of 103.72, undermined by broad-based US dollar weakness amid the stimulus-led upbeat market mood. The spot is down 0.15% on the day.