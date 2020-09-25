Japan PM Suga: To continue to support economy

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga said that his government will continue to support the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Japan will allow long-term foreign residents and foreign students back into the country from October, Suga added.

Earlier this morning, the Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura confirmed the easing of entry restrictions for new arrivals into the country, starting from October 1.

Market reaction

The yen markets pay a little heed to the above comments, as USD/JPY bounces in tandem with the US dollar amid a return of risk-aversion.

The spot regains the bid tone to trade at 105.41, as we write.