Japan PM Suga: Decided not to run in LDP leadership race

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga said that he has decided not to run in Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race and that instead, he will focus on coronavirus measures.
Earlier on, Japanese media outlets reported that Suga will not stand in the upcoming LDP election. Kyodo reported that Suga may resign as a PM on September 30.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is holding its range around 110.00, posting 0.09% gains on the day. The Nikkei 225 index is up 1.81% so far.
