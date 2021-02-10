Japan PM Suga: Covid vaccine jabs to kick-off mid-next week

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccinations will begin mid-next week, per Jiji news.

Last week, Suga said that vaccinations for elderly people are expected to begin in April after the government decided a one-month extension of the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and nine other prefectures until March 7.

Market reaction

The above announcement adding a bit of fresh optimism across the markets, with the S&P 500 futures flirting with record tops above 3,900. The yen is benefiting from the vaccine news, dragging USD/JPY to session lows just above 104.50.