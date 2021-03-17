Japan PM Suga: COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area to end March 21 – Kyodo News

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga crossed wires via Kyodo News on Wednesday while signaling no more activity restricting in Tokyo as the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections have receded off-late.

"I will make a final decision after hearing the opinion of the panel of experts" the news also said.

In a separate report, it was also discussed that Japan’s expert panel for the covid suggests lifting Tokyo’s state of emergency.

FX implications

The news helps USD/JPY to trim post-Fed losses while bouncing off a weekly low of 108.70 to 108.81 by the press time.

Read: USD/JPY is in freefall as USD plummets on dovish Fed