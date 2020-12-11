Japan PM Suga: Coronavirus spreading, current situation tense

Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga expressed his concerns on the coronavirus escalation in the country, at his daily news briefing on Friday.

Key quotes

“Coronavirus spreading, current situation tense.”

“Not thinking of suspending go to travel.”

“Govt expert panel is of view that there is little link between 'go to' travel program and coronavirus infections.”

“If the economy worsens we would not be able to protect people's jobs, livelihood.”

“Expect mobile phones fees in japan to be cut more than half eventually.”

Earlier today, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that his government wants to avoid issuing a state of emergency over the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is little affected by PM Suga’s comments, as it keeps losses just above the 104 level so far this Friday.

The risk sentiment remains tepid amid mixed coronavirus vaccine news while no progress on the Brexit and US fiscal stimulus front also adds to the market gloom.

The US FDA approved Pfizer’s covid vaccine early Thursday. Sanofi/GSK pushed back their late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trial results.