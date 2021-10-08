Japan PM Kishida vows to achieve goal of overcoming deflation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a pledge to achieve the goal of overcoming deflation, in his speech on Friday.
Additional quotes
Determined to devote 'body and soul' to lead country out of COVID 19-induced national crisis.
To take legislative steps to secure medical resources for COVID-19 response.
To provide cash payouts to companies, non-regular workers, families with children, those hit hard by COVID-19.
To achieve goal of overcoming deflation.
To carry out fiscal spending without hesitation to respond to crises.
To resolutely protect Japan’s territory and people's lives as security environment gets tougher.
To update national security strategy, bolster coast guard and missile defence capabilities.
USD/JPY remains below 112.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range just under 112.00, adding 0.27% on the day, getting a fresh lift from the US dollar rebound.
