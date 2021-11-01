Japan PM Kishida: Full stimulus plan to be compiled by mid-November

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, his government is looking to compile the full economic stimulus plan by mid-November.

To include targeted payouts to temporary workers, families with children in need.

To unveil government's COVID-19 response around the same time.

Japan to start booster shots in December.

Will create a system that will allow all people who need to be hospitalised with covid-19 to get into hospitals.

Will expand free coronavirus tests substantially.

Stimulus package will include targeted payouts to temporary workers, families with children in need of aid to weather pandemic's impact.

Will pass through parliament extra budget by end of this year.

I will visit allied countries as soon as possible to meet their leaders.

Will leave for Britain to attend cop26 on Tuesday.

Stimulus package will include investment on clean energy, funding aid to Asia.

Must issue govt bonds to fund necessary near-term steps to protect people's livehood from pandemic.

I will decide on the future of Secretary General Amari after a thorough discussion with him.

Japan must ensure it retains market trust over its finances but revitalising economy comes first.

Want to advance the conversation on separate surnames for married couples.

But through conversations with voters I feel that this system is at this point not fully accepted yet.

We still have work to do to deepen understanding among citizens for the revision of the constitution.