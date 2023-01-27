Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida said in an appearance on Friday that he acknowledged the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) December policy decision was an operational tweak to enhance and sustain monetary easing effects smoothly.
He added that “I am to select an appropriate BoJ governor with an eye on the economy.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is off the lows, currently trading at 129.75, down 0.34% on the day. The pair is weighed down by hotter Japanese Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
