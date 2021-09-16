Japan PM contender Kono wants renewable energy, 5G to be focus of stimulus package

Early Thursday, Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, crossed wires via Reuters, while saying, “Any new economic stimulus measures should prioritize spending on renewable energy and expansion of 5G networks nationwide.”
The diplomat refrained from outlining the stimulus amount while preferring to ay out targeted areas, per the News.
The policymakers also said it was "hard to abruptly change" the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy now given the strain the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting on the economy.
“Every effort must be made to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un but Japan also needed to improve its intelligence-gathering capability,” added former Defence and Foreign Minister.
USD/JPY remains pressured
USD/JPY traders ignore the news while extending the early Asian bearish bias. That said, the quote remains down for the third consecutive day, printing intraday loss of 0.08% near 109.27 by the press time.
Read: USD/JPY consolidates below 109.50 ahead of US retail sales
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.
GBP/USD: AUKUS, UK PM Johnson’s reshuffle test bulls around 1.3850, US Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD struggles to keep the rebound from a weekly low of around 1.3850 during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair posted the heaviest upside in a week following a broad US dollar downside amid the risk-on mood.
NZD/USD bulls look to 0.7150 on strong New Zealand Q2 GDP
NZD/USD jumps over 20 pips following the better-than-forecast NZ GDP. New Zealand Q2 GDP came in 2.8% QoQ, 17.4% YoY. Risk-on mood favors Antipodeans even as AUKUS deal, covid woes and Fed fears challenges optimists.
XRP price crash incoming as support weakens
XRP price faces a substantial move to the south if support does not hold. The near-term support on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the triple-bottom at $1.04. If XRP bulls fail to hold $1.40, look out below.
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.