Japan PM contender Kono: Government must take steps to fill a 22 trillion yen output gap

Early Friday, Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, crossed wires via Reuters, while saying, “Japan must take steps to fill a 22-trillion-yen ($200 billion) output gap in the economy.”
Additional comments (from Reuters)
Government should make covid-19 test kits more affordable even by shouldering manufacturing costs.
Aims to address concentration of population in Tokyo through broader adoption of remote work.
Government will take a lead in investments for renewable energy.
It's not pipe dream to run Japan only with renewable energy.
Government policy must shift focus on increasing household income from boosting corporate profits.
One pillar of Japan diplomacy is to cooperate firmly with like-minded countries to defend basic values we hold dear such as human rights.
USD/JPY remains mildly bid
USD/JPY pays a little heed to the news while taking rounds to 109.80, up 0.10% intraday.
