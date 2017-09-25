Japan PM Abe: Would dissolve parliament on September 28th and go to the public

Following the recent chatter, the Japanese PM Abe finally confirmed the widely expected snap election.

Key Points:

Would dissolve parliament on September 28th and go to the public.

Can't allow N .Korea situation to affect stance on election.

No choice but to boost pressure on NK by various means.

Want to use less of sales tax hike for repayment of debt.

Time has come to confront largest challenge, the ageing society.

Will stick to Govt stance of achieving primary budget surplus.

USD/JPY attacks 112 handle on the above news, as the Japanese yen gains across the board.