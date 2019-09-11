Japan PM Abe: Won't allow Japan economy to become a drag on global economy

Following the cabinet reshuffle, the Japanese PM Abe came out on the wires, with the key headlines noted below.

Motegi will keep Japan-US trade portfolio as foreign minister. To work closely with US on North Korea issue. Wants S. Korea to keep promises made with Japan. Wants to promote debate on revising Japan constitution. Tensions rising in world economy. G7 agreed to take action if downside risks to global economy materialize. Won't allow Japan economy to become a drag on global economy. Wants Japan to beat Russia at rugby world cup. My responsibility to make all efforts to resolve territorial dispute with Russia.

The USD/JPY pair maintains its consolidative price action below six-week tops of 107.84 amid US-China trade progress led risk-on sentiment. The comments are largely ignored by the JPY markets.