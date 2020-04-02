Japan PM Abe: Will work with the local governments to tackle the coronavirus spread

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, that they will work with the local governments to tackle the coronavirus spread.
He further said that his government is managing to hold off on the need for a state of emergency declaration.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY keeps its range trade intact seen so far this week, with sellers continuing to lurk above 107.50 amid jittery markets, as coronavirus crisis induced global economic concerns loom. At the time of writing, the spot trades at 107.30, still up 0.15% on a daily basis.
