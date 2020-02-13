Japan PM Abe: Will take the necessary measures on the virus hesitation, JPY keeps highs

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, as he expresses a conciliatory tone on the China coronavirus issues and assures pre-emptive measures to counter the negative economic fallout from the outbreak.
Key Quotes:
Will take the necessary measures on the virus hesitation.
Will be using JPY 10.3bln in reserves for virus measures.
To bolster virus testing at 83 research centers.
FX Implications:
The Japanese yen holds the higher ground amid virus-led risk aversion across the board, with USD/JPY printing a new daily low near 109.70. The spot is mainly weighed down by heavy sell-off in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears after China reported a leap in cases. US CPI is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, off the highs as the dollar gains amid coronavirus fears. UK PM Johnson is set for a government reshuffle ahead of official post-Brexit talks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.