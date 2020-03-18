Japan PM Abe: Will put together ample economic package on coronavirus

Japan will put together ample economic package on coronavirus, said Prime Minister (PM) Abe on Wednesday.
Further quotes
To conduct expert hearings on package from tomorrow.
Will introduce moratorium on social security contributions.
To urge citizens to reconsider overseas travel anywhere in the world.
Government to allow for grace period of payment of public utility fees.
Government to allow one-year grace period of payment of national tax and social security fees.
To ban entry into Japan to people from Iceland and part of Spain, Italy and Switzerland.
