Japan PM Abe: Will prepare legislation to minimize economic impact from coronavirus

Speaking at a meeting of the government's task force to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said that his government will prepare a legislation to minimize economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that the government would ask all elementary, junior high and high schools to close from March 2 until spring break, typically around the end of March.

The number of confirmed cases in Japan has risen by 16 to 186, in addition to the 704 diagnosed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.