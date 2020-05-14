Japan PM Abe: Will lift State of Emergency in 39 prefectures

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe announced at a briefing on Thursday, the government will lift the State of Emergency in 39 prefectures.

State of Emergency to remain in several areas including Tokyo, Hokkaido.

State of Emergency to remain in eight prefectures, including Osaka, Tokyo.

If possible won't wait until the end of the month to lift restrictions in remaining prefectures.

Warns against second wave of infections like in Hokkaido, Singapore, South Korea.

Asks for gradual return to normal lifestyle in areas where restrictions lifted.

Asks people to keep wearing masks, avoid congestion in areas where restrictions lifted.

Asks people to avoid live music venues, karaoke parlors and other places of close contact.

Will immediately work on compiling a second extra budget.

Will raise upper limit for subsidies to companies who protect jobs.

Will take additional steps to ease corporate funding strains if needed.

Will create scheme that enables govt to offer capital to funds.

Hoping for increase in testing capacity thanks to introduction of Anti-gen testing.