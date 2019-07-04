Japan PM Abe: Will implement macroeconomic policy if global economy worsens

In an interview with NHK TV, Japanese Prime Minister Abe said that they will implement "macroeconomic policy" if the global economy were to worsen, per LiveSquawk.

With the low trading volume causing the market action to stay choppy on July 4th, the USD/JPY pair didn't react to these remarks and was last seen trading at 107.77, losing 0.05% on the day.

Investors don't expect to see any action in the second half of the day either. The next potential driver for the pair will be the Leading Economic Index and the Coincident Index data releases from Japan on Friday.