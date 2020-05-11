Japan PM Abe: Will consider steps to help big firms hurt by pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said on Monday, his government will consider steps to aid not just small firms but big companies hit by the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Key quotes

“The pandemic is disrupting the core of Japan's economy.”

“Mulling measures to support big firms hurt by slumping sales from the crisis.”

“Japan vaccine plan outlines human clinical trial to begin as soon as July.”

Early Monday, the Asahi newspaper reported that Japan is considering expanding a 5-trillion-yen loan program run by a semi-government financial institution that targets big firms.

