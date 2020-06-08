Japan PM Abe: Watching Hong Kong situation with 'deep concern'

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe that they are watching the situation in Hong Kong with “deep concern” after China passed a new security law for the city.
Key quotes
“Hong Kong is an extremely important partner in terms of both tight economic ties and human relations, and it is important that the original system of ‘one nation, two systems’ be upheld and things proceed stably and democratically.”
“But Tokyo was deeply concerned.”
This comes after Kyodo news agency quoted some US/ UK officials, saying that Japan has decided not to back the US, UK and other countries condemning China’s forceful imposing of a new security law on Hong Kong.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is steadying around 109.50, as the yen ignores the above comments amid resurgent US dollar demand.
The negative open on the European indices could likely underpin the haven bids for the greenback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
WTI gains over 2.5% in Asia above $40.00, eyes on OPEC+ presser
WTI prints three-day winning streak to probe early-March tops. Risk-on sentiment joins OPEC+ output cut to please the commodity buyers. Officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the key OPEC members will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM GMT.