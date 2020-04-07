Japan PM Abe wants to declare one-month state of emergency for seven prefectures on Tuesday

According to Bloomberg and Reuters, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to declare a one-month state of emergency on Tuesday, April 7, for seven prefectures.

Meanwhile, PM Abe said that he wants to make the cash handouts as quickly as possible. The government seems to be working on 3,00,000 yen of cash payments.

Reuters reports that Tokyo Governor Koike already declared an emergency last night. The ramifications for both declarations will be massive but may not result in as tight a lockdown as many feared.

In the last hour, the Japanese Advisory Panel approved the state of emergency, as cited by the Kyodo news agency.