Japan PM Abe: Want to start the cash handouts as early as possible in May

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said that the government wants to start the cash handouts as early as possible in May.

Further takeaways

Economy is in an extremely severe state. This will continue for some time. Japan not seeing an explosive increase in virus cases now.

USD/JPY nears 107.00

USD/JPY is flirting with daily lows near 107.20, with the yen on the front foot following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) additional monetary policy easing announcement, in an effort to revive the economic growth stunted by the coronavirus outbreak.