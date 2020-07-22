Japan PM Abe: Virus situation different from April, will gradually allow re-entry of foreigners

Ahead of the four-day long holiday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe offered some conciliatory remarks on the coronavirus situation in the country.

Key quotes

“Virus situation different from April.”

“Will keep event restrictions until the end of August for now.”

“There are fewer seriously ill patients related to the virus.”

“Current foreign entry rules to be extended until the end of August.”

“But to gradually allow re-entry of foreigners into the country with permission.”

This comes after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend, as the cases in the capital topped the 10K mark.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is back on the 107 level, mainly benefiting from broad-based US dollar rebound, as the risk sentiment deteriorates on fresh US-China tensions over Beijing’s Houston consulate evacuation.

The yen fails to take advantage of the Japanese government raising its economic view for a second straight month.