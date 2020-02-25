Japan PM Abe: To take stronger steps to fight coronavirus in regions that have seen cluster infections

Japanese PM Abe told Reuters on Tuesday that Japan is ready to take stronger steps to fight coronavirus in regions that have seen cluster infections.

Further comments:

Some regions are seeing clusters of coronavirus infections. To recommend telecommuting, staggered work hours. Coronavirus measures aim to slow rise in number of patients. Urges event organizers to carefully consider proceeding - coronavirus measures.

USD/JPY fails to sustain above 111.00

As coronavirus concerns remain prevalent across Asia, the USD/JPY rebound continues to face stiff resistance near 111.00.

The Hong Kong government announced that the schools will remain closed until after Easter, as the new coronavirus cases rise in China as well as in South Korea.