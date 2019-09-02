Japan PM Abe: To Revamp His Cabinet On September 11 - Sankei

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to reshuffle his Cabinet next week.

Abe intends to respond to the strong public support shown in July's Upper House election.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday said that he wants to reshuffle his Cabinet next week with a major revamp expected.

The news follows a meeting of the government and the ruling coalition parties and the PM is expected to carry out the reshuffle on Sept 10 or Sept 12, sources said. Sources close to the matter also said the line-up of LDP executives will also be changed, possibly on Sept 10. Mr Abe, who previously reshuffled his Cabinet and LDP executives in October 2018, said at the meeting he intends to respond to public support and to carry out all the policies he has promised.