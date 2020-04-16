Japan PM Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency – Yomiuri

Japanese media outlet Yomiuri cited on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is set to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Earlier this month, PM Abe officially declares a state of emergency in seven prefectures.

The official statement read: “The state of emergency will last up to a month and will apply to the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Hyogo, Saitama and Fukuoka.”

Meanwhile, Japan’s capital on Wednesday reported 127 new infections, with at least 327 nationwide. The country has recorded over 9000 cases so far.

USD/JPY eases back below 108.00

USD/JPY is paring back gains and reverts to the familiar region around 107.70, having hit a daily high at 108.08. The spot is lock-stepping in with the broad US dollar price-action so far this Thursday, as it ignores the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.