Japan PM Abe: The economy is in a situation I have not experienced before

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that the economy is in a situation he has not experienced before.

Further comments

The psychological situation is worse than the Great Depression. It is not true that the cost of Olympics delay has been agreed. Important for IOC, organizers to cooperate on the extra costs.

USD/JPY stuck in range

USD/JPY remains trapped in a 15-pips narrow range above 107.00 so far this Tuesday’s trading, as investors await Wednesday’s FOMC decision for the next direction. Ahead of the Fed, the focus will be on the US Consumer Confidence data due later today.