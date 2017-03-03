Japan PM Abe protests North Korea missile tests

As per Reuters report, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has criticized North Korea’s missile tests by saying it is an evidence of growing threat.

Chief Cabinet Secretary added that three ballistic missiles seem to have hit the Japanese waters.

Abe could become the longest-serving post-war leader as Japan’s ruling party on Sunday (March 5) extended term limits for its leaders. The LDP congress approved extending the limit to three consecutive three-year terms, up from the previous two consecutive three-year term limit.