Japan PM Abe: Possible to lift in Tokyo other areas as soon as next week

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that it is possible to lift in Tokyo other areas as soon as next week.

This comes after he announced lifting of the State of Emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

Key quotes

"The state of emergency will continue in Tokyo, Hokkaido and other regions. We will meet with experts (on Monday) to update the situation on infections.”

"If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas."

USD/JPY nears 108.00

The above comments have little to impact on the USD/JPY pair, as it continues to benefit from a broadly firmer US dollar. The negative sentiment on the European indices amid US-China tensions boosts the haven demand for the greenback across its main competitors.

At the press time, USD/JPY trades at 107.80, up 0.27% on a daily basis.