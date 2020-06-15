Japan PM Abe: Key focus is to put economy on the recovery path

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Addressing the media on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said, “our priority now is to do everything to put the economy on the recovery path”

Additional comments

“The debt balloon can be maintained forever.”

“It is not that we can spend unlimited amounts without problems.”

“We need to maintain market trust over Japan's finances.”

“Once the economy normalizes, we hope to resume efforts to restore fiscal health.”

Market reaction

PM Abe’s remarks are adding to the recent strength in the yen, as USD/JPY attacks 107.00, shedding 0.25% so far.

Heightening tensions over the rise in the new coronavirus cases globally, with Beijing reinstituting harsh lockdown measures to prevent the second wave, is weighing heavily on the risk sentiment.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

