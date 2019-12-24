Japan PM Abe: Japan to continue close coordination with S. Korea’s President Moon

Following a trilateral meeting held earlier on Tuesday, China, Japan and South Korea agreed North Korea should refrain from provocations.
Meanwhile, the Japanese PM Abe was reported by Reuters, as confirming that Japan will continue close coordination with S. Korea’s President Moon over the Japanese exports curbs.
Additional Comments:
Relayed Japan’s position on wartime labor to s. Korea's moon.
It is S. Korea's responsibility to show measures to resolve the wartime labor issue.
Japan completely supports US-N. Korea dialogue process.
The above comments have no impact on the Yen markets, as USD/JPY remains fixated near 109.40 amid thin trading action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed sub-1.1100 in pre-Xmas thin conditions
EUR/USD is lacking directional bias, as it trades listless below 1.1100 in the European session, with little of relevance on the cards amid X-mas Eve thin market conditions.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.
Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.