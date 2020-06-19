Japan PM Abe: Govt lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

in an address to the nation late Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe announced that his government has lifted all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel and urged the citizens to go sightseeing or attend concerts.

Key quotes

“I would like people, while observing social distancing, to go out on sightseeing trips.”

We would like you to make an effort to engage in social and economic activity.”

“Japan is also allowing up to 1,000 people to gather at indoor and outdoor events.”

“Japanese professional baseball teams will also restart games on Friday, although spectators will be locked out.”

Market reaction

The yen remains on the front foot amid optimism over the economic re-opening up, with USD/JPY meandering near daily lows of 106.82, down 0.10% on a daily basis.